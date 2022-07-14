NYC Council passes bill requiring abortion pills access

The New York City Council approved a sweeping set of measures Thursday to expand access to abortion in the Big Apple, including requiring city-run clinics to stock medications that can end a pregnancy.

It passed by a vote of 41-7 and would also require the city Health Department to be able to provide counseling and referrals to other family planning clinics if needed for other services.

“New York City has always been a leader in protecting reproductive health and rights,” said the measure’s prime sponsor, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), who is running to represent a district that spans her district and a large swath of Brooklyn in the US Congress.

The no votes were cast by Council members Joann Ariola (R-Queens), Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), David Carr (R-Staten Island), Bob Holden (D-Queens), Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) and Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn).

The NYC Council passed the bill requiring clinics to carry the pregnancy-terminating pills. J.C.RICE

The suite of measures was approved just weeks after the US Supreme Court stunned the nation by formally striking down its own landmark 1970s ruling that legalized abortion, leaving each state in charge of setting its own rules.