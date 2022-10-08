NYC Council measure demands MLB bypass streaming agreements

A Brooklyn pol is pitching legislation demanding Major League Baseball ditch its exclusivity agreements with streaming services so fans get access to all local teams’ games on broadcast or cable TV.

Dem Councilman Justin Brannan told The Post he plans to introduce his non-binding resolution this month.

The legislation was drafted after many Yankee fans fumed over nearly missing the chance to see slugger Aaron Judge pass Roger Maris’ American League home run record of 61 because Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video has exclusivity agreements to televise some of the team’s games.

“Major League Baseball teams are recipients of all kinds of government assistance and tax breaks,” fumed Brannan, a diehard Mets fan. “The least they should have to do … is to allow the taxpaying public to watch games on regular television.”

Brannan said although the Council lacks authority over MLB on the issue, he’s hoping that using the Council’s “bully pulpit will help generate enough public support” to get the league to do right by fans. He said the National Football League has similar streaming services deals but still allows teams to air their games in local markets on free television.

Apple TV+’s Friday night MLB package is free to the public this season only, but it involves having a smart TV and signing into the app – which could hinder older, technology-challenged fans and the team’s poorer fans from getting access.

Apple TV+ declined to give up its rights to televise a Sept. 23 Yankee game during the height of Judge’s chase, but Amazon Prime Video agreed to let the Yankees regional network YES carry a Sept. 28 game locally despite having exclusive rights.

Judge ended up hitting his historic 61st and 62nd homeruns during games carried by cable network YES.

MLB declined comment.