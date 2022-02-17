NYC Council committees back plan for permanent outdoor dining

The City Council’s two committees overseeing zoning and land use endorsed the city’s plan to make outdoor dining permanent on Thursday.

Committee members voted 11 to 1 in favor of zoning changes to allow a permanent al fresco eatery program to take shape after the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Department of Transportation officials have said they plan to get rid of the popular, but controversial, outdoor dining sheds as part of institutionalizing the outdoor set-ups for the long-term.

Outdoor dining saved around 100,000 restaurant jobs, according to city estimates, but has picked up its fair share of detractors, who piled on during an eight-hour hearing on Feb. 8.

“Over the course of an over eight-hour hearing, I heard loud and clear the many concerns about sanitation, noise pollution, pedestrian safety, designing, accessibility, and enforcement from people all over the City,” said Councilwoman Marjorie Velázquez (D-Bronx), the bill’s sponsor.

The New York City Counsel backed a plan to make outdoor dining permanent. James Keivom

“After almost two years of temporary rules to respond to the pandemic, now is the time to create a program that learns the lessons from the last two years and addresses the concerns that have been raised,” said Land Use Chair Rafael Salamanca (D-Bronx).

Thursday’s lone opposing vote came from Councilman Ari Kagan (D-Brooklyn).

A vote by the entire 51-member Council is scheduled for Feb. 24.