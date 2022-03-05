NYC Council committee to probe monitors, special masters failing city agencies

The City Council will probe how monitors and special masters overseeing city agencies ordered to fix high-stakes failures are doing their jobs – and whether they’re stretching out the work to make a fortune off taxpayers.

Councilwoman Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan) said she was “very disturbed” after reading a Sunday Post report exposing how the city has forked over at least $111 million to these high-priced overseers handling ongoing cases, including fixing horrific conditions in public housing and jails.

Brewer credited the newspaper for shedding light on how the New York City Housing Authority, Department of Correction and other city entities have been under federal and state oversight for sometimes decades — with little to show for it.

“It bothers me that we have these very expensive monitors, but what really has been the outcome of their work?” Brewer said.

She also said she’s concerned the city is still paying for monitors in cases where agencies have made substantial progress in satisfying court settlements and no longer need oversight.

Brewer said the powerful Committee on Oversight and Investigations, which she chairs, will ask monitors, special masters, department heads, city workers and other stakeholders to testify under oath.

Councilman Robert Holden (D-Manhattan) said the city needs to get to the bottom of why living conditions in the city’s jails remain abysmal. Helayne Seidman

She said she expects the probe to be “among the first” she’ll take on as committee chairwoman and that the hearings would likely be held “in few months” once the committee fills some staffing vacancies.

Brewer said she’s especially troubled by the “lack of progress” NYCHA has made correcting poor living conditions since Bart Schwartz, a former Manhattan prosecutor, was appointed monitor in 2019. Since then, Guidepost Solutions, a company Schwartz chairs, has earned $28.5 million.

Both she and Councilman Robert Holden (D-Manhattan) also said they believe the city needs to get to the bottom of why living conditions in the city’s jails remain abysmal — even after 40 years of federal oversight.

“We’re throwing money away on these monitors, but the jails really got my attention,” said Holden. “Look at Rikers Island 40 years later. It’s actually gotten worse.”

The DOC has refused to provide its full 40-year payment history to its monitor, only providing the cost to taxpayers from 2018 through 2021, which totaled nearly $1.5 million.