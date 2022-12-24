NYC Council caucus calling on Biden to declare migrant crisis an ’emergency’

A bipartisan City Council coalition wants the White House to declare a federal emergency because of the asylum-seeker crisis — a move they said should free up funding for the five boroughs to house, feed and educate migrants.

In a letter to President Biden and other top DC pols, six Republican and two moderate Democrats in the “Common Sense Caucus” said such “bold steps” are needed immediately to refill city coffers being drained to provide essential services to migrants, with no end in sight.

They said an emergency declaration could cut through red tape and help get Adams $1 billion in federal assistance he estimates the city needs to deal with a flood of migrants that has topped 30,000 in 2022.

“These services, which have already cost our taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, are only growing as more buses of migrants arrive each day. We are asking the President to declare the asylum seeker crisis an emergency so that FEMA may reimburse New York City for the entire costs of addressing it,” Councilman Robert Holden, D-Queens, wrote in the letter.

A City Hall request for the funding to the Federal Emergency Management Agency is pending.

The caucus’ letter also called on Democrats Biden, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Schumer; and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican House Minority Leader McCarthy to extend the pandemic-era, federal immigration restriction policy known as Title 42 , that is set to expire and also “come up with a bipartisan fix that closes the border and fixes the immigration processing issue.”

“This crisis is too large and too important to be ignored,” they said. “We implore you to take immediate action to protect the rights and well-being of the asylum seekers and the safety of the citizens of New York City.”

Migrants light fires to stay warm as they line up to be transported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border. James Keivom

Messages left with the president’s office were not returned.