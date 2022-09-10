NYC Council cancels ‘mothers’ in favor of ‘birthing people’

At this rate, celebrating Mother’s Day in New York City might get you canceled.

The City Council’s lefty leadership has become so woke that many members have started to replace the word “mother” in legislation and other official correspondences with non-gender terms like “birthing people” and “birthing parents.”

A legislative package approved by the Council last month addressing racial disparities in maternal healthcare was filled with plenty of examples of members inserting trans-sensitive language in place of “mother.”

For instance, a resolution authored by Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan) calling on the state to take steps to better inform the public about Caesarean sections notes that risks to “birthing parents” — not mothers — “include infection, postpartum hemorrhage … and others issues.” Rivera does not have children.

While the seven bills and four non-binding resolutions – which were signed into law Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams — had overwhelming support from the predominantly Democratic Council, conservative Council members said they wanted no part of the anti-mom agenda and openly wondered whether it’s only a matter of time before their lefty colleagues come up with gender-neutral terms for fathers like “sperm suppliers.”

Councilwoman Carlina Rivera does not have children. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

“As a woman who has children, it should be ‘mother.’ We can’t let something so meaningful be canceled,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens), who has three sons.

Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-Staten Island) also said he’ll “never stop using the term mother to describe females who give birth.”

“If someone finds that offensive, they can vote for someone else.

City Council members insist they want to be inclusive with “birthing people.” Getty Images

“If they decide to call me a ‘birthing-person-effer, it won’t have the same effect on me as the old way,’” he quipped.

In a Wednesday press release touting the new policies many Council members doubled down on their woke ways by refusing to utter “mother.”

“Maternal health is a social justice issue that is a matter of life or death for many women and birthing people in our city and country, especially in black communities,” said Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens), who is a mother.

Councilwoman Joann Ariola argues the City Council has no reason to mislabel mothers. Dennis A. Clark

Mayor Adams, a centrist Democrat not related to the speaker, put out his own press release praising the “resilience of mothers.”

Breeana Mulligan, a spokeswoman for the Council’s Democratic majority, defended the gender-neutral language, saying “inclusivity cancels no one and benefits everyone.”

“The Council is full of mothers who are proud to have advanced these bills to support inclusive protections for all people who can get pregnant and give birth — however they identify or express their gender,” she added.

The Council’s progressive coalition is resorting to similar tactics the Biden administration and some other top Democrats have used over the past year to score points with progressive voters nationwide, critics say. Biden was mocked by conservatives last year after subbing “birthing people” for “mothers” in his fiscal 2022 White House budget.

In April, Dr. Michelle Morse, the city’s chief medical officer at the Department of Health, came under fire for using different terms for white and minority moms while touting a birth equity initiative on Twitter. Morse, who is Black, later apologized for using “birthing people” to describe white mothers but not doing the same for Black and Puerto Rican moms.

“It’s become just a contest to see who can be the most woke,” said Borelli.