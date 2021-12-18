NYC Council approves measures to legitimize distillery industry

Nearly a century after Prohibition ended, New York City is updating rules to jumpstart – and legitimize – its growing distillery industry.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a measure updating hundreds of regulations within the city fire code, including what officials say are outdated rules that currently apply to booze-making businesses.

“Right now, these distilleries are operating outside the law,” said Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), who chairs the fire and emergency management committee and pushed for the code changes.

“There’s a real desire for more to come in, and we’re hoping that setting up regulations permitting them to legally operate will help lead to more New York gins and bourbons being made and distilleries opening more tasting rooms.”

There are 18 distilleries operating citywide – most of them in Brooklyn – all of which opened in the past decade, according to Daric Schlesselman, vice president of the New York State Distillers Guild.

However, these distilleries technically fell under fire safety codes for the manufacturing and storage of flammable liquids that hadn’t been updated since 2008.

Daric Schlesselman is the vice president of the New York State Distillers Guild. Zandy Mangold for NY Post Schlesselman also owns the Van Brunt Stillhouse in Red Hook. Zandy Mangold for NY Post

At that time, lawmakers had yet to take into account that the same safety rules drafted for businesses producing or storing flammable liquids like acetone and gasoline would someday apply to distilleries boiling up, storing and serving craft bourbon and gin, which is far less flammable.

The code revisions include setting up new storage, ventilation and other requirements for distilleries of all sizes that enable them to operate with higher quantities of “flammable liquids” than other businesses.

Schlesselman, who also owns Van Brunt Stillhouse in Red Hook, praised the city for taking steps to regulate the industry “in a practical way” but believes it “missed an opportunity to revolutionize” how fire codes across America address each kind of alcohol.

Councilman Joe Borelli has pushed for fire code updates for New York City distilleries. William Farrington for NY Post

He said such details in the law “would not only make the business of craft distilling more robust and successful, but it would also increase public safety at the same time.”