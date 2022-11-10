NYC corrections officers busted in alleged sick leave scam

Three city corrections officers allegedly faked ailments and took sick leave for over a year — in which they raked in their full salaries while actually doing things like traveling, partying, and even writing a comic book, federal prosecutors said.

Officers Steven Cange, 49, Eduardo Trinidad, 42, and Monica Coaxum, 36, were arrested Thursday morning and were scheduled to appear in federal court in the afternoon, city and federal officials said.

“As alleged, in the midst of an ongoing staffing crisis at Rikers Island, the defendants defrauded New Yorkers by fraudulently obtaining their full salaries while taking over a year of sick leave,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Cange, who was pulling in more than $160,000 per year, went out on sick leave in March 2021, claiming he suffered debilitating side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, according to his criminal complaint.

He handed over more than 100 fake slips from physical therapy and other doctors for appointments, but when the records were subpoenaed from the medical providers, law enforcement realized the appointments never happened.

The complaint says Cange spent his time pursuing “his interest in comic books.”

He even boasted about it on Instagram, writing “just had an amazing meeting for [his] book” and later announced the release on the social network, the complaints say.

The comic, “Cure for Utopia“, is set in a dystopian future in which crime and disease have nearly been eliminated while its protagonist is driven to kill without remorse.

Coaxum was out on leave from March 2021 to May 2022 on fake injuries while making $80,000 annually, officials said. Officials caught her numerous times outside of her house at parties when she was supposed to be home.

When approached about the claims, she admitted to investigators she forged 50 fake medical documents justifying her injury leave, according to a separate criminal complaint.

Trinidad, Coaxum’s fiancee, faked injuries to stay out between June 2021 and November 2022 by showing up to medical appointments with the city Department of Correction “wearing some combination of a sling, cane, and/or boot,” according to the couple’s indictment.

Investigators, though, captured Trinidad at home doing work on his house and even going bowling, while out on leave, officials said.

The couple was caught traveling to the Dominican Republic, Florida, and West Virginia whole providing the department doctors’ notes saying she was at appointments, according to the complaint.

The charges come amid a two-year staffing crisis in the city jails.

City corrections officers have unlimited sick time as part of their contract.

“As charged, these New York City Correction Officers feigned illness and submitted false medical documentation to take sick leave during a staffing crisis, defrauding the City of New York of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” city DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said. “Today’s arrests hold these Correction Officers accountable for the shameful dereliction of duty alleged in the Complaints.”

Union president Benny Boscio condemned the alleged actions.

“These are obviously extremely serious allegations and if true, do not represent the 99% of our officers who are working excessive amounts of overtime without meals to keep our city safe every day,” he said. “COBA does not in any way encourage our members to call out sick without a valid reason and this type of behavior is a gross disservice to their fellow officers.”

Additional reporting by Gabrielle Fonrouge