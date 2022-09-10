NYC Correction officers fleeing in droves

City correction officers are using their get-out-of-jail card and fleeing the job in droves.

More than 3,500 officers have resigned or retired since 2019, with 559 leaving the job this year alone, the union charges.

The 35% decline in headcount — 6,194 officers compared to 9,599 in 2019 — outpaces the 27% drop in the inmate population in that period, data from the union shows.

And there’s not enough new blood to fill the gap: just 120 new officers have been hired since January, according to the union.

Jail officers are fleeing as Rikers Island has become more violent — with 1,148 incidents in which uniformed staffers were assaulted this year, the union said. In addition, 12 inmates have died in Rikers so far this year.

Jonathan Suarez, who graduated the Academy in 2017, quit July 13, after five years and one month on the job.

“I can no longer justify the risk versus the reward,” the Bronx-born 30-year-old wrote in his resignation letter, citing “poor pay and poor benefits to mistreatment from all levels of supervisors, day-to-day safety issues and high-level stress.”

Ex-Correction Officer Jonathan Suarez said gangs have taken over Rikers Island thanks to lax rules. Helayne Seidman

Suarez said he often worked nearly around the clock at the George R. Vierno jail at Rikers, where one officer often was responsible for 45-48 inmates.

“I had anxiety through the roof, leaving and driving over that [Rikers Island] bridge and wondering if it was my day to get hurt,” the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Suarez told The Post, pointing out he’s been spit on, assaulted, punched in the face and had feces tossed at him.

When he tried to defend himself or used force to bring matters under control, he was the one being written up, said Suarez.

Ex-Correction Officer Jonathan Suarez served for more than five years. Courtesy of Jonathan Suarez

“If inmates get in trouble now, they don’t go to the box. Everything is one-sided. You don’t see what the officers are going through on the floor,” he said. “Officers are getting assaulted on a daily basis and it’s not safe for the inmates either. The gang members control the jails.”

As of Aug. 22, there were 5,702 inmates in Rikers, down from 7,041 in 2019, according to DOC data. Of those pre-trial detainees, 1,512 are facing murder, attempted murder, or manslaughter charges; 1,068 are accused of burglary or robbery; 523 are accused of rape or sexual assault, and 522 face assault charges.

Former Correction Officer Christine Frank, 51, had 16 years on the job and was just four years away from retiring with a pension when she left DOC in January. By that time she was seeing a therapist and taking anxiety medication.

Ex-Correction Officer Jonathan Suarez said “poor pay and poor benefits” pushed him out of the stressful job. Helayne Seidman

Frank said she endured threats of sexual assault and broke up many a drug deal that ticked off inmates, who retaliated by “splashing her” with everything from water to urine.

She’s headed back to school to become a nurse.

“I would have stayed [on the job] but my mental status means more to me than money. There’s no order and the officers’ hands are tied. They can’t do their job,” Frank said.

The de Blasio administration never supported the officers, said Suarez, adding lawmakers showed their true colors in June when they refused to go along with City Hall’s budget request for an additional 574 corrections officers.

Only 120 correctional officers have joined the Department of Corrections this year. Gregory P. Mango

“We are not even close to keeping up with the skyrocketing attrition rates,” fumed Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio Jr.

“Safe staffing levels matter. Whether it’s supervising housing areas, providing backup when violent incidents occur, preventing suicides, transporting inmates to their medical appointments and running inmate programs, all roads to a safe and secure jail system lead to maintaining safe staffing levels,” he said.

The DOC said their figures show 3,318 officers have resigned or retired since 2019 and the department has hired 667 officers over the last three years. As of Sept. 2, there are 6,305 correction officers on the job compared to 9,089 at the same time in 2019, a 31% decrease, DOC stats show.

“We’ve been committed to not only improving conditions in our jails but supporting our staff as they perform one of the hardest jobs there is,” a DOC spokeswoman said.