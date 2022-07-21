NYC correction officer questioned over fatal Bronx shooting

A New York City correction officer was taken in for questioning in the fatal Bronx shooting of a teenager who might have been firing a water-pellet gun at him, police sources said Thursday.

Raymond Chaluisant, 18, was shot and killed early Thursday morning as he sat in the passenger seat of a silver Acura at the southeast corner of the Cross Bronx Expressway & Morris Avenue, according to police.

The correction officer was taken into custody and was being questioned on Thursday, sources said. No charges were immediately filed.

When officers opened the Acura door to render aid to Chaluisant, an Orbeez water gun fell out of his lap, according to police sources.

Cops found him a few blocks from the shooting at the northwest corner of Grand Concourse and East Tremont Avenue in Mount Hope, authorities said.

Raymond Chaluisant was shot while sitting in an Acura MDX in the Bronx. Seth Gottfried

He was unresponsive and unconscious with a gunshot wound to the face around 1:30 a.m.

Chaluisant was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Teens using airsoft guns to shoot circular water gel beads at friends has become the latest social media sensation that police departments have warned could have harmful consequences.

While Orbeez pellets are soft to the touch, they can lead to injury and even break the skin when shot from a gun.