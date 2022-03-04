NYC Correction officer killed girlfriend’s Maltese pup: cops

An off-duty city Correction Officer has been busted for killing his girlfriend’s Maltese pup in Queens, authorities say.

Brandon Pearce, 27, entered his 28-year-old girlfriend’s home near 137th Avenue and 157th Street in Springfield Gardens sometime between 5 p.m. Feb. 24 and early the next morning, cops said.

When the woman got home around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 25, she found her Maltese dog bleeding from its nose and mouth. The pup succumbed to its injuries, cops said.

Pearce was connected to the crime and arrested at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal trespass, cops said.

His motive was unclear Friday morning.

Brandon Pearce worked at Rikers Island as a correction officer. Shutterstock

The city Department of Correction spokeswoman confirmed the agency is investigating the matter.

Pearce is assigned to the Anna M. Cross Center on Rikers Island and has been with the department since December of 2016, according to the spokeswoman.