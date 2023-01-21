NYC correction officer exposed to fentanyl inspecting mail

by

A New York City correction officer needed Narcan after being exposed to an inmate’s fentanyl-laced letter, according to the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.

The officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center, a jail barge in the Bronx, was inspecting mail when her hands went numb despite wearing several layers of gloves, the union said.

The officer went to the clinic, where she received Narcan, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses.
“For over a couple of years, we have been sounding the alarm over the dangerous fentanyl epidemic that is plaguing our jails via inmates’ mail, which often contains paper soaked in fentanyl,” COBA President Benny Boscio said.

Boscio said the officer is expected to fully recover.