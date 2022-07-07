NYC cops search for perv who groped girl, 12, on Brooklyn subway platform

A perv groped a 12-year-old girl on a subway platform in Brooklyn last month, police said this week.

The child was standing on the southbound Nos. 4 and 5 platform at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station around 3:30 p.m. June 29 when a stranger grabbed her buttocks over her clothing, cops said.

The creep then fled onto a southbound train.

Police released images of the man, who proceeded to flee onto a southbound train after assaulting the girl. NYPD

The man was seen wearing a gray hat and shirt and dark-colored pants. NYPD

The victim did not report any physical injuries, cops said.

Police released two photos of the suspect late Wednesday.

He is shown wearing glasses, a gray T-shirt, gray cap and dark-colored pants while walking in the station.