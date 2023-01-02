NYC cops attacked by alleged Islamic extremist out of hospital

The NYPD cops attacked with a machete by an alleged Islamic extremist near Times Square on New Year’s Eve have been released from the hospital, authorities said Monday morning.

Officers Louis Iorio and Paul Cozzolino were stationed at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue on Saturday night when a machete-wielding madman — identified by police sources as 19-year-old Maine native Trevor Bickford — allegedly ambushed them with the 18-inch weapon.

Iorio, an eight-year veteran who is stationed in Staten Island, suffered a gash to the head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, cops and sources said. He was released Sunday.

Cozzolino — a rookie who just graduated from the Police Academy on Friday — suffered a fractured skull and was treated and released from the same hospital.

A third officer, Michael Hanna, also a rookie, shot Bickford in the shoulder after he and the other cops were attacked, the sources said.

Hanna, who joined the force in April, was treated at Mount Sinai West and he too has been released.

NYPD Officer Louis Iorio was attacked on New Year’s Eve. Facebook

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, allegedly carried out the attack hours before the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Paul Martinka

NYPD rookie Officer Paul Cozzolino was also attacked. Facebook

Bickford was arrested and taken to Bellevue for treatment, where he remained Monday morning with charges pending against him.

The officers’ post was outside the area attendees were being screened for weapons, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference early Sunday.

Sources told The Post Sunday that Bickford traveled to New York on an Amtrak train, arriving on Dec. 29, and appeared to have been a lone wolf. He had packed camping gear, a diary and a last will and testament — as well as the weapon, a type of machete known as a Gurkha, according to sources.

He allegedly told the feds after his arrest that he hatched the violent plan as recently as Friday, and made statements that he wanted to attack a uniformed officer or someone armed because they are the “enemy of the state,” according to the sources.

Bickford allegedly used an 18-inch weapon — a type of machete known as a Gurkha. Paul Martinka

Bickford’s mother and aunt had notified authorities because he apparently made statements indicating a desire to go fight in Afghanistan alongside Islamic militants, landing him on the FBI’s terrorism “Guardian Watchlist,” according to the sources.

In his handwritten manifesto, Bickford urged his family to “please repent to Allah and accept Islam,” according to sources.

Sources said the teen became “radicalized” as recently as a month ago.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Bickford was a lone wolf suspect in the New Year’s Eve ambush. Paul Martinka

Published reports reveal that Bickford appeared to be a typical American teenager before he apparently “found religion” in the wake of his father’s overdose death in 2018, according to sources.