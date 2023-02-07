NYC cop shot in Bronx precinct in possible suicide attempt

An NYPD cop was shot inside a Bronx police precinct Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a suicide attempt, police officials confirmed.

The officer is believed to have shot himself inside the locker room at the 47th precinct stationhouse on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald at around 11 a.m., according to police and sources.

The cop — who was shot in the head, according to sources — was rushed to Jacobi Hospital.





A Bronx cop was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center after a possible suicide attempt. Natan Dvir for NY Post

His condition was not immediately known.

