NYC complaints range from barking dogs to sirens

Start spreadin’ the earplugs!

Gothamites filed 739,527 noise complaints to the 311 hotline in 2022 for everything ranging from barking dogs to helicopters to idling engines and jackhammering.

The Bronx is yearning — for some peace and quiet. The city’s noisiest borough lodged an ear-splitting 242,177 complaints, city data show. It was followed by Manhattan (184,928), Brooklyn (166,672), Queens (131,154), and Staten Island (14,596).

“This is a borough with a lot of movement and you have trains, you got nightspots, lounges, ” said Eddie Ramos, 44, a dispatcher for Prestige Car Service in East Tremont. “It is the city that never sleeps. That’s the old saying.”

One drop in the Bronx noise bucket was over "banging/pounding" inside the five-story, 520-unit Michelangelo Apartments on East 149th Street, near Park Avenue in Melrose around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 18. They may as well have been banging their own head against the ceiling.





East Village resident Jacob Ford, 28, uses noise-canceling earbuds to deal with the noise. Helayne Seidman





Construction noise added to the NYC cacophony. Robert Miller

East Village resident Jacob Ford, 28, said a “major construction project” on St. Marks Place between Second and Third avenues is driving him “nuts” — but “giving me faith that the rent will stay low.”

Ford says a site generator is especially grinding his gears. “This is a boring officer tower that is supplanting Papaya King,” he groused. The generator “emits the world’s largest whiny hum” and starts “at 7:30 a.m. promptly.”

He added, “It’s shifting my circadian rhythm and forcing me to become an early riser — the most annoying breed of New Yorker.”





Upper West Siders who live near the storied Tavern on the Green in Central Park could not digest the “intolerable and unacceptable” noise booming from the iconic eatery.

“From 30+ floors up and 2 blocks away, we hear the music singing and each word as if it were playing outside our window,” griped Amy. The NYPD said there have been 57 noise complaints regarding Tavern on the Green to the city’s 311 hotline within the last year.

“They blast music to the extent that you can physically feel the vibrations of the bass in your bed,” griped Central Park West resident Susan Kahn, 44, who recently urged the community board to take up the cause.





For a good night’s sleep — move to Staten Island.

“It’s one of the few advantages of being separated from the mishegas of the city,” quipped Butch Flores, 65, of Grymes Hill.

Additional reporting by Helayne Seidman