NYC comic book vendor stabs man in fight outside Macy’s Herald Square

A comic book vendor stabbed a man during a fight outside of Macy’s in Herald Square on Friday evening, cops said.

The vendor, a man in his 50s, got into a dispute with another 21-year-old man that led to a scuffle at 7th Avenue and 34th Street around 7 p.m., according to police.

The 21-year-old man was transported to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Both men were arrested after the incident, but it was not immediately clear what led to the dispute, according to police.

Investigators can be seen collecting evidence near a table filled with scores of comic books behind tape.