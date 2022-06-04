NYC comic book vendor stabs man in fight outside Macy’s Herald Square

A comic book vendor stabbed a man during a fight outside of Macy’s in Herald Square on Friday evening, cops said.
The vendor, a man in his 50s, got into a dispute with another 21-year-old man that led to a scuffle at 7th Avenue and 34th Street around 7 p.m., according to police.
The 21-year-old man was transported to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.
It’s not immediately clear what led to the dispute.
Both men were arrested in the incident, according to police.
Photos from the scene show the blood-stained sidewalk outside of the iconic department store.
Investigators can be seen collecting evidence near a table filled with scores of comic books behind tape.