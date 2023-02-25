NYC comedian Marcos Cofresi wanted for alleged subway shooting

A real life Joker is on the loose in Gotham.

A man wanted for allegedly opening fire on a straphanger during a fight on a Manhattan subway is a comedian who was slated to take the stage Saturday night in Times Square, police said.

The alleged crime clown, Marcos Cofresi, 30, who performs under the names Leo and Leonardo Cofresi, is on the bill at the LOL Comedy Lounge on West 46th Street.

Whether he shows up is another story.

Cofresi is currently in the cross-hairs of the NYPD.

The Bushwick, Brooklyn resident allegedly blasted a 34-year-old man in the stomach and forearm last month, while they rode a southbound N train, police said.

Cofresi and his female companion were fighting with the victim just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 28, and as the train pulled into the Canal Street and Broadway station, the comic allegedly opened fire, firing off two rounds, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

He is “doing well, much better,” the victim’s cousin, Pam Lavelle, told The Post on Saturday afternoon.





The gunman — seen wearing a white neck gaiter with a skull on it — ran off with a female companion as the train pulled into the station, cops said.

The Bronx woman was stunned when told the alleged gunman is a comedian.

“I think it’s absolutely insane that people are shooting people for no reason,” she said.

The “wanted” comedian has two prior arrests for criminal possession of marijuana and fare evasion.

Cofresi likes talking about crime and cops in his act.

“Remember when people wanted to get rid of cops? Remember that, like a year ago?” Cofresi riffed in one crime-fueled take on his TikTok. “Some dude in a turtleneck was like, ‘We should get rid of cops.’ I was like, ‘You look very robbable!’ I was like, ‘Are you a fighter? Why do you wanna get rid of cops?’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m not a fighter, I’m a lover.’

“I was like, ‘No, you’re victim. We gonna rob you dawg!’ ” he said, laughing maniacally at his own joke.





Cofresi and his female companion were fighting with the victim before the gunfire erupted, police said.

In another bit posted last year to TikTok, he warbles, “Selling drugs!”

“It sounds less f–ked up when you sing it, right? That’s why rap is so fun!” he quipped, drawing laughs and cackles.

In August, Cofresi performed at the Front Street Tap Room in Fargo, ND, as part of an “NYC Friends” showcase.

The club gave this bio: “Leo Cofresi is a Dominican ex-gang member. On stage, he has a devil’s advocate style with goofy and observational jokes. You can see him on ‘Game Theory’ on HBO.”

Earlier this month, the NYPD sought the public’s help in finding the suspect, and it wasn’t to get his autograph.





Corfesi allegedly blasted a 34-year-old man in the stomach and forearm.

The gunman — seen wearing a white neck gaiter with a skull on it — ran off with the woman as the train pulled into the station, cops said.

The distinctive face-covering may have sparked a “What are you looking at?” argument that escalated into bloodshed, police sources said at the time of the shooting.

“He’s a comedian wanted in a shooting. There was a bump. Marcos pulls a gun,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Friday.

Cofresi is about 5 foot 10 and was also seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with “New York” written on the front of it, dark-colored sweatpants, gray sneakers and a “New York Yankees” baseball hat, police said.