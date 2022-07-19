NYC closes Rockaway beaches after 2 more shark sightings

The Parks Department ordered the Big Apple’s beaches on the Rockaway peninsula closed Tuesday afternoon following two more shark sightings, officials have confirmed.

The sightings have shut down some of the most accessible beaches in the five boroughs on one of the hottest days of the summer so far — as temperatures across the region are expected to climb well past 90 degrees.

The Rockaway Wave, the community newspaper on the peninsula, reported there were two sightings at Beach 67th Street and Beach 102nd Street.

That forced officials at the Parks Department to close down all the city-run beaches from Beach 9th Street to Beach 149th Street — some seven miles of oceanfront.

A Parks Department spokeswoman said the beaches would remain closed until the waters were deemed safe and that NYPD helicopters had been called in to provide extra checks from the sky.

Those sightings come after officials in Far Rockaway were forced to close down another stretch of beach from Beach 9th to Beach 29th on Sunday following a sighting, according to The Wave.

The Parks Department closed down all the city-run beaches from Beach 9th Street to Beach 149th Street in the Rockaways. BRIGITTE STELZER

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered state agencies to increase patrols at state-run beaches in Nassau and Suffolk counties. AP/John Minchillo

The waters off nearby Long Island have been plagued by a string of shark sightings, too.

Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered state agencies on Monday to begin beefing up patrols along the state-run beaches in Nassau and Suffolk counties following at least five attacks and three sightings since the Memorial Day weekend.