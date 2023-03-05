NYC Citi Bike rider struck by SUV in hit-and-run: cops

A 30-year-old was struggling to survive after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding a Citi Bike in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.

The bicyclist was at West 51st Street and 11th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen when he was struck by the SUV, police said.

A witness said the driver got out of his vehicle and looked at the injured biker, but then fled.





The damaged Citi Bike seen under the tires of a car. G.N. Miller





A cop investigates the scene of the crime. G.N. Miller

The bicyclist was taken to Mt. Sinai-Morningside in critical condition.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the driver didn’t remain on the scene.

Photos from the scene show the blue and white bike wedged under a car that it apparently came to rest under.