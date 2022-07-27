NYC Citi Bike rider Carling Mott killed by tractor-trailer

A 28-year-old Citi Bike rider was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on the Upper East Side this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Carling Mott was killed at East 85th Street and Madison Avenue when she fell off her bike at around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and was hit by a 2017 Great Dane tractor-trailer, cops said.

The big rig was heading west on East 85th just before the tragedy when it stopped short of the intersection due to a red light at Madison Avenue, cops said.

A tractor-trailer struck Carling Mott at East 85th Street and Madison Avenue Tuesday morning, cops said. UpperEastSite.com

The Citi Bike Mott was riding before getting hit by the truck in Manhattan. UpperEastSite.com

Once the light turned green, Mott — who was heading in the same direction — fell off her Citi Bike for unknown reasons, authorities said.

She was then struck by the tractor-trailer, cops said.

Mott — who lived less than a mile from the scene in Yorkville — was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The tractor-trailer driver, who stayed at the scene, did not face any charges by Wednesday.

Police at the scene of the fatal accident on the Upper East Side. UpperEastSite.com

The truck driver remained at the scene and hasn’t been charged with a crime. UpperEastSite.com

“Another New Yorker is dead while trying to ride a bicycle on the Upper East Side,” Danny Harris, executive director of nonprofit organization Transportation Alternatives, said in a statement. “Despite decades of advocacy, New York City has failed to build adequate crosstown protected bike lanes in this neighborhood. The absence of safe biking infrastructure on the Upper East Side is deadly.”