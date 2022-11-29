NYC child services agency to probe its handling of accused killer mom Dimone Fleming’s prior neglect case

The city’s child-welfare agency is doing a “deep dive’’ into how it handled a previous suspected neglect case that involved Dimone Fleming and her oldest son, who she allegedly killed along with her baby over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

“ACS is doing a deep dive into that to find out what happened there,’’ Hizzoner said of the Administration for Children’s Services, which opened a probe into Fleming’s alleged improper care of her oldest boy, Daishawn Fleming, after his birth about three years ago.

Adams would not provide details of the prior investigation.

“We’re not allowed to do that,” he said.

Fleming, 22, has admitted to murdering Daishawn and her 11-month-old baby boy Octavius Fleming in their apartment in a Bronx shelter Saturday, according to cops and police sources.

She was allegedly obsessed with demonic possession, and cops are investigating whether she believed the kids were possessed, police sources have said.

On Tuesdsay, the mayor praised the overall work of ACS, the city agency charged with handling child, safety welfare and juvenile justice cases.

“I think those are professionals that are, you know, dealing with the challenges of, you know, keeping families together but protecting children, and I think they do a good job every day carrying that out,” he said.