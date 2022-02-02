The head of a Brooklyn charter school network whose mission includes promoting classroom diversity is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature to raise the cap and allow more of the privately run public schools to open.

“I am hopeful that the legislature spurred on by the generous philanthropic pledge from former Mayor Bloomberg will lift the charter cap, enabling thoughtful authorizing institutions like SUNY to identify and support the growth of schools like ours because all parents and students, regardless of their neighborhood, deserve a seat in an excellent school that will enable them to truly thrive in the future,” Tresha Ward, CEO of Brooklyn Prospect Charter Schools, told The Post.

Ward also said the State University of New York should continue to have the authority to approve new charter schools. Legislation has been introduced that would give the state Board of Regents sole authority to approve or reject charters and strip SUNY’s authority to do so despite its track record of success.

Brooklyn Prospect’s six charter schools were approved by the SUNY Charter School Institute over the past decade.

Billionaire Bloomberg has pledged $750 million nationwide to help create more charter schools, the publicly funded alternative schools that are privately managed and exempt from many Department of Education regulations and union contracts.

Charter expansion can only happen if NY lifts the cap on the number of schools. Don Polllard

There are currently 272 charter schools operating in the city. But 11 proposed charters are stranded on a waiting list because the state cap prevents more of the popular alternative schools from opening in the city. Expansion will only occur if Hochul and the Democratic-run legislature approve a law to lift the cap.

Brooklyn Prospect’s six schools use the curriculum of the International Baccalaureate Program leading to an IB degree. The liberal arts-focused curriculum promotes creative inquiry, problem-solving, critical thinking, personal reflection and collaborative learning and exceeds state standards.

Ward says the charter system is an important one in school choice.

“Our program focuses on providing our students with a well-rounded curriculum that includes ELA, Math but also Mandarin or Spanish language, Dance, musical theatre,” Ward said.

“We marry rigorous academics with deep care and focus on the social emotional environment our kids need to excel. Our non-selective, International Baccalaureate high school, was also recently named a NYS `Recognition School’ and ranked in the U.S. News & World Report.”

Regular instruction is supplemented with after-school programs.

Brooklyn Prospect is part of the Diverse Charter Schools Coalition and its 2,100 student body is among the most racially diverse in the city.

The racial and ethnic breakdown of students at Brooklyn Prospect schools is 38 percent white, 23 percent black, 20 percent Hispanic, nine percent multiracial and 4.5 percent Asian.

Most charter schools serve a population of students who are 90 percent black and Hispanic.

“We were founded and authorized by SUNY more than 10 years ago, to directly address the city’s segregated school system. We have been a leader in using school choice to integrate public schools,” Ward said.

Ward says the charter schools offer “a well-rounded curriculum” in math and language arts. Gabriella Bass

Brooklyn Prospect Charter has six schools that use the IB curriculum. Gabriella Bass

“We also have no racial majority among our students who in grades 3-8 regularly outperform other city and state peers on ELA and Math exams.”

For example, 72 percent of students at Prospect’s Downtown Elementary School and Clinton Hill Middle School were deemed proficient on the state ELA exams for grades 3 to 8 — 24 points higher than surrounding traditional public schools in District 13.

Seventy-six percent were proficient on the math exam, 34 points higher than surrounding schools.

Former mayor Michael Bloomberg has vowed to donate $750 million to charter schools throughout the country. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Brooklyn Prospect’s other charter school include Windsor Terrace Elementary, Windsor Terrace Middle, International Elementary and Brooklyn Prospect HS.

Brooklyn Prospect HS students scored 1,063 on the Scholastic Assessment Test used for college admission — slightly higher the state and national average and nearly 200 points higher than students in neighboring schools.

Many of the staff at Prospect practice what they preach by enrolling their children at one of the schools. Jon McIntosh, Prospect’s chief academic officer, has a daughter, Petra, a second grader who attends the Downtown elementary school.

Brooklyn Prospect’s elementary and middle schools reportedly score higher in state ELA exams than their public counterparts, per data. Gabriella Bass

McIntosh said Prospect teaches students to have a global perspective and be good citizens.

“We come with a big social justice perspective,” he said.

McIntosh also emphasized that Prospect works closely with neighboring schools to share best practices. Two principals at other Brooklyn schools spend time training at Prospect.