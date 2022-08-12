NYC carriage driver who flogged horse was following protocol: steward

The Big Apple carriage driver filmed flogging a sick horse after the animal collapsed on a busy Manhattan street was following protocol, a stable steward told The Post on Friday.

The 14-year-old horse, named Ryder, is recuperating at the West Side Livery stables on West 38th Street after Wednesday’s caught-on-camera saga that showed the driver repeatedly striking the animal’s rump.

“He didn’t beat the horse,” Christina Hansen, a carriage driver who works at the stable, insisted, adding the driver was following rules laid out by the city’s Department of Health for what to do in such circumstances.

In the instance that a horse collapses, Hansen said drivers are supposed to unhitch the animal from the carriage, check for injuries and call a veterinarian. If the horse isn’t injured, Hansen said the driver can slap the rump to help the horse get back up.

Witnesses had filmed Ryder lying in the middle of the street as the driver repeatedly jerked the reins, hit the horse’s rump and shouted “Get up! Get up! Get up! C’mon, get up.”

Disturbed onlookers pleaded for the driver to “stop slapping him” before the driver removed the carriage with the help of a pedestrian.

Hansen said the driver’s only mistake in handling the situation was not unhitching the horse from the carriage right away. But she noted the driver couldn’t single-handedly get rid of the carriage and make sure the horse didn’t flee at the same time.

“The only thing he did was trying to get the horse up before he unhooked him,” she said. “Then it became clear that the horse needed more time, so he gave the horse time.

“When the (NYPD) mounted unit was trying to help the horse, they too were encouraging the horse to get up, and the crowd was going nuts — ‘Don’t pull on the horse’s head, don’t push him, leave the horse alone.’ No, it’s a medical emergency. We need to get him up on the trailer so he can see the vet.”

Hansen added the driver was “pretty shaken up from the incident” — and the subsequent publicity surrounding it.

“He doesn’t want to make himself the center of the story,” she said.

It comes after animal activist groups slammed the driver — and the wider horse carriage industry — alleging the horse was being mistreated.

Activists from NYCLASS and PETA at a protest calling for the end of carriage horses in New York City outside of City Hall on August 11, 2022. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The activists, including those from NYCLASS and PETA, descended on City Hall Thursday to call on the City Council to fast track legislation that’ll ban horse carriages in the Big Apple.

Queens Councilman Bob Holden, who introduced the bill, on Friday urged Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to investigate possible carriage horse cruelty across the city in the wake of the latest saga.

“Horses that are easily spooked, collapse on the street and even die abruptly are not normal behaviors,” Holden said in a letter to the DA. “I suspect there is a systematic problem with how these horses are being treated. Only an investigation from your division will uncover the truth.”