NYC carjacking suspect who escaped cops turns himself in

A suspected carjacker who escaped from a Brooklyn hospital while in NYPD custody surrendered Saturday after spending three days on the lam, cops said.

Akeem Williams, 21, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday for pretending to have a gun and stealing a black 2014 BMW on Osborn Street near Linden Boulevard in Brownsville that same day, police said.

After his arrest, Williams complained of chest pains and was taken to nearby Brookdale University Hospital, police said.

Akeem Williams was arrested on a warrant for pretending to have a gun and stealing a black 2014 BMW. DCPI

The prisoner left his shirt on the ground after escaping police custody. Paul Martinka

At some point, his leg shackles were removed and he managed to move his handcuffs to the front of his body before fleeing, cops said.

Video showed the still-cuffed Williams running away from the hospital — without shoes on — around 8:30 a.m.

It was unclear where he spent his time on the run before turning himself in Saturday.

Williams was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday.