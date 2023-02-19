NYC car wash worker mowed down while drying vehicle: cops

A car wash worker who was drying a vehicle in the Bronx Sunday morning was killed when he was struck by a female driving an SUV, who then fled on foot with her passenger, police said.

The black, Ford SUV crashed into a sedan that was exiting the business at 1181 Webster Avenue around 5:45 a.m., cops said.

A 55-year-old worker was hit as he stood outside the sedan, cops said.

“The sedan and the employee are struck by the SUV,” a police spokesman said. “Two females flee from the SUV on foot.”

Two females fled from the SUV on foot. Seth Gottfried

The sedan driver is expected to survive. Seth Gottfried



The sedan’s driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with injuries but was expected to survive. The worker was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

Cops were still searching for the two females who ran away from the vehicle on Webster Avenue.