NYC car thief slams into dumpster, needs police rescue

A Brooklyn car thief had to be rescued by cops early Tuesday when he slammed his stolen ride into a dumpster and got pinned between it and the vehicle as he tried to flee, authorities said.

Brandon Thomas, 26, was riding in a local car-service vehicle at Clifton Place and Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 2:30 a.m. when he pulled a black gun from his jacket and demanded the driver’s belongings, cops said.

The driver got out his 2016 Toyota and ran off, police said.

Thomas then hopped into the driver’s seat, cops said.

He drove a short distance — about the length of two parked cars — before crashing into a dumpster, authorities said.

He then apparently tried to flee but couldn’t completely get out of the car to run because his door was jammed against the dumpster, cops said.

Cops responded and dispatched the Emergency Services Unit, who freed him.

Thomas was taken into custody and transported to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, police said.

He was eventually charged with robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a disguised gun, criminal mischief, false personation and menacing, authorities said.