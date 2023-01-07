NYC can deny controversial contract with Runway Towing

The city can hit the brakes on a controversial contract with a Queens towing company accused of overcharging motorists.

The Ozone Park-based Runway Towing has been allowed to monopolize the towing business on nine city highways. The state’s First Judicial Department determined last month the city’s Department of Consumer and Work Protection could refuse to renew Runway’s contract.

The controversial towing company has been allowed to monopolize business on nine city highways. Google Maps

Runway Towing is accused of overcharging motorists. Google Maps

“[DCWP] rationally determined that … Runway repeatedly charged excessive towing and storage fees for tows performed,” the panel wrote in its Dec. 22 decision.

Runway, which has raked in more than $200 million through its contract since 2010, has been accused of regularly overcharging customers by levying additional fees to avoid a regulated cap on towing fees. Its latest contract with the city runs out Jan. 31.

“We are pleased with the ruling,” a city Law Department spokesperson told The Post.

Errol Margolin, a lawyer for Runway, said the company will challenge the court’s decision.

“There is no basis for the Court’s decision as all charges are expressly authorized by the Rules,” Margolin said. “The decision will be challenged as Runway denies it committed any violations and believes the determination is irrational.”