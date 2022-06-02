NYC cab driver shot, drives back to base wounded

A livery cab driver was shot early Thursday — and drove back to his Bronx base gravely wounded, according to cops and police sources.

The 60-year-old victim was blasted in the chest at an unspecified location — but made it back to the VIT Car Service base on White Plains Road near Archer Street in Van Nest, the sources said.

Police were called to the base around 2 a.m., and the victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, authorities said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting — and information on a suspect — were not immediately known.