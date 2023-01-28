NYC businesses burglarized as NYPD adds cops to night shifts

Seven Upper West Side businesses were broken into in a single night last week — a shocking tally that has prompted the local precinct boss to flood the streets with cops at night.

The burglaries unfolded between Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to cops, who said they have identified at least one suspect who remains at large.

In almost every case, the thief or thieves broke glass and went for the cash register.

“I don’t feel safe anymore,” Gazala Halavi told FOX5 after her business — Middle Eastern eatery Gazala’s on Amsterdam between 81st and 82nd streets — was damaged and $600 was taken.

The troubling scorecard included:

Spiga to Go on West 84th Street was hit by a bandit who broke the glass door and took money from the register, police said.

Rosetta Bakery on Broadway and 64th Street lost a laptop.

Joe Coffee Company on Columbus Avenue, between 69th and 70th streets, was boosted of cash and a laptop.

Billy’s Bakery on Columbus, between 79th and 80th streets, was hit by a robber who took the cash register and dough — as in cookies. The register was found at West 79th and Columbus, authorities said.

Luke’s Lobster on Amsterdam, between 80th and 81st street, saw its storefront window broken.

Blossom on Columbus lost bottles of alcohol to thirsty thieves who used a chair to break the front window. Surveillance video caught an image of a burglar breaking into the vegan restaurant, cops said.

“Basically he took one of our outdoor metal chairs and smashed it through the window,” general manager Kiley Etling told the outlet.

Deputy Inspector Neil Zuber, the commanding officer of the 20th Precinct, said investigators have ID’d a suspect in five of seven unsolved break-ins, without elaborating.

“You will see [cops] out there … instead of working the daytime, working at nighttime so that we can catch the people and, knock on wood, this time we’ll keep them in,” Zuber told the local community council.

The spate of break-ins was first reported by the West Side Rag.