NYC burglars break into apartment and steal watches

A pair of brazen robbers were caught on surveillance video barging into a Brooklyn apartment where cops say they stole two pricey watches.

The duo is shown on footage released late Tuesday pushing their way inside a 37-year-old man’s apartment at West 5th Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach around noon Feb. 3.

They menaced him with a knife, kicked him and grabbed two designer watches – a Rolex Presidential and an Audemars Piguet valued at $300,000 in total, cops said.

The footage also shows one of the suspects rifling through a refrigerator.

Police were still looking for the duo Wednesday.