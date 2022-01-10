NYC braces as coldest air chill in 3 years overtakes area

New York City is expected to endure bone-chilling temperatures overnight Monday through Tuesday night as the coldest air in three years overtakes the area, forecasters said.

The mercury will dip into the teens Monday night in The Big Apple, according to the National Weather Service, and wind chills will plummet to as low as minus-5 degrees.

The frigid air mass sweeping into the region originated in the Arctic and is expected to hang around through Tuesday night – where lows will again dip into the teens.

The city’s official emergency notification system warned: “If going outside, take caution. Frostbite can occur in a short amount of time, so dress in layers and make sure all exposed skin is protected.”

There hasn’t been an entire day of below 20 degree temperatures recorded in Central Park since Jan 31, 2019 when the high there was 16 degrees, after a morning chill of just 2 degrees, the NWS said.

The city Department of Homeless Services initiated its “Code Blue” program, meaning shelters across all five boroughs will be available to those needing a place to stay warm. AFP via Getty Images

Temperatures will warm into the high-30s on Wednesday, according the NWS.

The brutal cold triggered the city Department of Homeless Services’ “Code Blue” program – meaning shelters across all five boroughs will be available to those needing a place to stay warm.

The program went into effect at 4 p.m. Monday, and DHS encouraged anyone who notices an at-risk homeless person on the street to call 311.

The FDNY reminded those who plan to use space heaters to place them three-feet from bedding and furniture. AFP via Getty Images

With the arrival of the sub-freezing temperatures, the FDNY urged New Yorkers who plan to use space heaters to be cautious.

The department said in a video posted to Twitter that the devices should be spaced three-feet from bedding and furniture and plugged directly into the wall.

The announcement came after Sunday’s devastating Bronx apartment building blaze that left 17 people dead was blamed on a malfunctioning electric space heater.