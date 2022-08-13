NYC boy charged with killing friend after playing with gun: NYPD

A 14-year-old Bronx boy was arrested for the Thursday murder of his friend, cops and sources said.

The teenager was charged Friday with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection of the fatal shooting of Jacob Borbin, also 14, according to police.

Police are considering the possibility that the teens were playing with the gun when it went off. Seth Gottfried

Investigators were looking into the possibility that the teens were playing with a .380 caliber handgun in the lobby of the suspect’s apartment building at East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue in Fordham Manor.

Borbin was allegedly shot in the chest when the gun went off. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, according to cops.