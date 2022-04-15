NYC boy, 17, busted in assault of transgender teen: cops

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly punching a transgender teen girl, cops said.

The suspect – who was not identified because of his age – approached the 15-year-old victim on Pennsylvania Avenue near Liberty Avenue in New Lots around 3:15 p.m. Jan. 18 and punched her while making anti-transgender statements, police said.

The victim refused medical attention for minor injuries to her face.

The suspect was busted around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at his school, East Brooklyn Community High School on Kings Highway, according to police sources.

He was charged with assault as a hate crime and assault, cops said.

It was unclear Friday whether the teens knew each other.