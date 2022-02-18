NYC boy, 15, hurt in broad-daylight drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a broad-daylight drive-by shooting in the Bronx last week, cops said.

The boy was standing at East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue in Fordham Manor around 4:10 p.m. Feb. 10 when someone fired from the backseat of a car, striking him in the leg, police said late Thursday.

It was unclear Friday morning whether the teen was the intended target, and the motive remained undetermined.

The NYPD is looking for this suspect in connection to the shooting that injured the teen. DCPI

The teen was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Video released by cops shows the suspect, wearing a black puffer coat and black pants, walking on the sidewalk.

He remained on the loose early Friday.