NYC bomb scare sparked by apparent science project left on bus

An apparent science project left behind on a Staten Island MTA bus sparked an hours-long NYPD investigation overnight – even drawing in the department’s bomb squad, cops said.

Cops responded around 11:15 p.m. Monday to the MTA bus depot on Yukon Avenue near Forest Hill Road in New Springville, where a cleaner discovered the contraption – made up of two small canisters with an unknown clear liquid and wires protruding from the top, and a digital clock attached, authorities said.

Police block off the area at an MTA bus depot on Yukon Ave. in Staten Island, where a suspicious package was being investigated. Robert Mecea

The NYPD’s bomb squad showed up just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Investigators deemed the device safe around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Police did not have additional details about the science project or whoever had left it behind. Robert Mecea

A preliminary investigation indicates it appears to be a discarded science project, according to cops.

Police did not have additional details about the science project or whoever had left it behind.