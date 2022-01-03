NYC bodega robbed by well-dressed gunman on New Year’s Day

A well-dressed, gun-toting crook robbed an East Village bodega on New Year’s Day, cops said early Monday.

The slender gunman in a suit jacket and face mask terrorized the clerk at Villager Smoke Shop on East 9th Street near Avenue A around 9:15 p.m., authorities said.

He initially asked about products available for purchase — before flashing a black and silver gun in his waistband, according to police and footage from inside the store.

He demanded property from the 21-year-old worker and threatened to kill him, cops said.

The video clip shows the suspect touching the gun as he speaks to the worker at length.

He grabbed $700 from the register, as well as the worker’s personal cellphone and Apple Airpods, before fleeing, police said.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect, who was still on the loose Monday, is about 6 feet 2 with a thin build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black face mask, a dark suit jacket, a gray dress vest, a white dress shirt, gray pants and black shoes.