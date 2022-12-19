NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead hit with federal charges for fraud

“Bling” Bishop Lamor Whitehead — the flashy Brooklyn pastor who made headlines earlier this year when he was robbed at gunpoint during a church service — was arrested by federal agents Monday and charged with fraud, extortion and lying to the FBI.

Whitehead — who preaches a “prosperity gospel” at his Canarsie church, drives a Rolls-Royce and often wears pricey jewelry and Gucci suits — was indicted on two counts of wire fraud, one count of extortion, and one count of making material false statements, federal prosecutors said.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 65 years in prison.

The feds allege Whitehead scammed one of his parishioners out of $90,000 of her retirement savings by promising to use the cash to buy her a home — and instead blowing it on luxury goods and clothing, according to the indictment.

In another alleged scheme, Whitehead extorted a businessman for $5,000 and asked the man to lend him $500,000 — promising he could “obtain favorable actions by the New York City government” in exchange for the cash and interest in real estate transactions, the indictment states.

“His campaign of fraud and deceit stops now,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after Whitehead’s arrest.

“If you are willing to attempt to obtain funds through false promises or threats, the FBI will ensure that you are made to face the consequences for your actions in our criminal justice system,” FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll added in a statement.

Whitehead drew widespread media attention earlier this year when three suspects burst into his church during a live-streamed service and robbed him at gunpoint for jewelry estimated at up to $1 million.

The flamboyant pastor has had ties to Mayor Eric Adams since at least 2013 and also made headlines in May when he tried to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway shooter and claimed to have spoken with Hizzoner while the suspect was on the loose.