NYC basketball figure killed when Bentley plows into Miami Beach’s Call Me Gaby cafe

A New York City native well-known on the local basketball scene was killed when a Bentley plowed into an outdoor cafe in Florida, cops and pals said Friday.

Miami Beach police identified Gary Prince, 67, as the man who died when an elderly woman trying to parallel park her luxury car accelerated – sending the vehicle barreling into patrons of Call Me Gaby in the South Beach section of Miami Beach just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Prince’s friends told local WSVN-TV that their buddy, a chiropractor, had worked with some New York Knicks.

Prince also had coached a team called the Franchise, formerly Gold’s Gym, in the Nike Pro City street basketball league in New York. He had owned a Gold’s Gym in the area and moved to Florida several years ago, WSVN-TV reported.

“Dr. Gary Prince was a superb person in terms of helping people around him,” said pals Kirk Kesapyan and Massimo Quarra, one of whom survived the crash, in a statement to the outlet.

Gary Prince, a New York native, moved to Florida several years ago. WSVN

“Gary had a fulfilling life, his love for basketball, mentoring inner-city kids while in New York. Part of his practice was dedicated to heal the injuries of basketball players for the New York Knicks.”

In an April 2019 tweet, the Knicks said, “Last night we recognized some of the most passionate Knicks fans during Fan Appreciation Night.

“Fans like Kristalyn Billips, Dr. Gary Prince and Ryan Morris prove it’s bigger than basketball, and leaves no doubt we have the best fans in the world.”

The tragedy took place while Prince was dining outdoors in South Beach, Miami. Miami Beach Police/Twitter

Six other people were hurt in the Florida accident and treated at the hospital, including a 3-year-old child, a spokesman for the Miami Beach police told The Post. Three of the injured have been released while the others remain hospitalized, including the child, who was listed in stable condition Friday, the spokesman said.

The restaurant where the accident happened remained closed Friday out of respect for the victims, WSVN reported.

“All of us at Call Me Gaby are deeply saddened and shocked by last night’s tragic event,” a sign posted at the restaurant said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected and to their families and loved ones.”