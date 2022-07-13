NYC bar owner to pay $500K to staff he called 'cows,' 'b--hes'

A Manhattan bar owner has agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement in a case accusing him of sexually harassing and demeaning female and minority staff — including by regularly calling them “b—hes” and “cows,” officials announced Wednesday.

Hakan Karamahmutoglu, the owner of Sweet & Vicious in Nolita, allegedly used slurs against employees, stole their tips and allowed male managers and customers to rub up on, threaten and harass women workers, according to court papers filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The settlement, to be split among 16 current and former workers, was brokered by the AG’s office, which carried out a 16-month investigation into the allegations, interviewing witnesses and reviewing documents and records.

The probe found that Karamahmutoglu allowed a work culture where female bartenders were harassed and physically threatened by customers, James said. Customers threatened to stab, rape and beat the women and threw glasses at them — yet management did nothing to intervene.

Some male managers were free to sexually harass the women as well, with one kissing a female employee and rubbing his body against hers, the AG alleged. In one reported incident, a bar manager noted the color of a worker’s underwear and said he would “f–k her.”

Karamahmutoglu ordered the managers to hire bartenders who were “tall, blonde, beautiful, and sexy like the women who worked at the bars in Ibiza,” James claimed. Any women who didn’t fit this mold weren’t hired or were marginalized or fired.

Karamahmutoglu allegedly used slurs against employees and allowed managers and customers to sexually harass them. Google Maps

The nightmare bar owner slung derogatory words at workers including calling black security guards “gangsters,” calling a Puerto Rican manager a “terrorist,” and telling “his staff not to hire any more ‘Puerto Rican trash,’ because they were ‘not trustworthy,’” the AG alleged.

He once told a female bartender, “I like your fat black ass,” and he used gay slurs, James claimed.

In addition to facing alleged sexual harassment and slurs, the women were made to work overtime without pay, their tips were stolen and they were forced to stand on their feet for eight hours straight without eating or even getting a bathroom break.

“In my time working at Sweet and Vicious, Hakan, his mother, and the all-male management team created an environment of distrust, surveillance, condescension, racism, and misogyny,” an unnamed employee said in a statement.

Examples of the words allegedly used by Karamahmutoglu to describe employees on a poster at James’ press conference on the settlement. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Hakan was all too comfortable in unabashedly and frequently using racial, sexist, and homophobic slurs to refer to his employees and customers.”

The worker said they were glad to hold the bar accountable, adding they hoped it would discourage “other like-minded employers in the industry from subjecting future employees to the same harmful treatment.”

Karamahmutoglu said he fully cooperated with the AG’s probe and argued that “many of the claims are simply untrue, or grossly misleading.”

“I am deeply distressed by the allegations as they do not reflect my perspective or character, and they do not reflect the attitude of the bar to its employees or customers,” his statement said.

“I signed the settlement agreement to bring closure to this episode and to allow all parties to move on,” he said.

“Sweet & Vicious has always strived to create a welcoming atmosphere for all of its employees, staff, vendors, and customers,” Karamahmutoglu said.

The company has agreed to enhance its anti-sexual harassment and discrimination policies and it will be periodically monitored by the AG’s office, according to the settlement papers.

“For far too long, workers in the hospitality industry have been forced to weather a pervasive culture of sexual harassment and discrimination that has gone unreported,” James said in a statement. “Every New Yorker should be able to go to work free from fear of abuse and degradation regardless of industry, and I pledge to continue to stand with all workers in the face of these harmful practices.”