NYC auto-body shop shooting leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

A gunman in a ski mask killed one man and wounded three other people when he opened fire at a Queens auto-body shop on Saturday night, police said.
The shooter approached the group outside of a business at 129-09 89th Ave. in Richmond Hill around 9:40 p.m., according to police and sources.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police and sources said.
Another man was shot in the right leg and two women were grazed by bullets, according to police.
Both men were transported to Jamaica Hospital, where the 24-year-old was pronounced dead, cops said. Both women refused medical attention.
Twelve shell casings were recovered at the scene, sources said.
No suspects have been identified, cops said.