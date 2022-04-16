NYC Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright botches petitions again

They’re going to have to start calling her Seawrong.

Upper East Side Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, who was nearly booted off the ballot in 2020 over a paperwork error, was dinged again by the city Board of Elections last week for filing faulty nominating petitions.

The Manhattan Democrat received a non-compliance notice from the board on April 6, BOE Deputy Executive Director Vincent M. Ignizio told The Post.

“I haven’t seen the Assemblywoman out doing the work to help our neighbors directly so I don’t know what she was doing when she wasn’t filling out her paperwork correctly,” said Patrick Bobilin, a Democratic Socialist who is challenging Seawright for the nomination (and also made errors to his petitions which have since been corrected).

The mistakes this time around included failing to print her name on the cover sheet and leaving off page numbers. The mistakes were “minor errors” which had already been fixed, said Ignizio, who added several other candidates had made similar mistakes.

Small mistakes can have big consequences, however, under New York CIty’s famously archaic election laws. Seawright made headlines two years ago when she failed to file cover sheets with her paperwork and was ultimately booted off the Democratic and Working Families party ballot lines. She only managed to hang onto the seat in the general election after forming her own independent line.

Manhattan Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright was almost removed from the ballot entirely in 2020 for a filing error. Daniel William McKnight

Team Seawright told The Post the issues had been resolved.

“She is absolutely certified. She is on the ballot. There is no issues at all as we sit here today,” a spokesman said.