NYC armed duo swipe $1K in rings from shop

A duo threatened a Manhattan jewelry-store worker with a gun and pepper spray before smashing a display case and swiping about $1,000 in rings, cops said Tuesday.

The pair entered Ray’s Midtown Jewelry on Lexington Avenue near East 45th Street around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and approached a 53-year-old man working at the counter, authorities said.

One of the suspects pulled a gun and told the employee he would shoot him if he didn’t open the display case, police said.

The robbers fled with about $1,000 in rings. DCPI

The other crook pulled out a can of pepper spray, cops said.

The gun-wielding man used his weapon to break open the top of the display case while the other culprit jumped over the counter and grabbed about $1,000 in rings, authorities said.

The worker grappled with the robber on his side of the counter before both suspects took off with the jewelry, cops said.

Cops suspect that the man pictured here used a gun to threaten a jewelry-store worker and smash a display case. NYPD

No injuries were reported.

Cops released surveillance photos of both suspects Tuesday morning.

During the stick-up, the suspect with the gun wore a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black backpack with red straps and light gray sweatpants.

Cops believe this suspect flashed a can of pepper spray and later jumped over the counter to grab the rings. NYPD

But afterward, the gunman, who had a thin build, changed into a red hooded sweatshirt, red pants and black sneakers and was last seen wearing a black backpack with red straps, cops said.

The suspect with the pepper spray was described as having a thin build, black hair, facial hair and tattoos on both forearms.

Inside the jewelry store, he wore a dark blue backpack, black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, light gray pants and black sneakers.

He later changed into a dark blue backpack, black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers, cops said.