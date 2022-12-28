NYC apartment fire leaves one dead, two injured in Bronx

One person died and two others were injured in a Bronx apartment fire Tuesday night, according to officials.

The fatal blaze broke out on the second floor of 3540 Rochambeau Ave. around 10:20 p.m., according to the FDNY.

About 60 firefighters and other first responders rushed to fire, which was placed under control about 20 minutes later, the department said.

Fire crews from FDNY survey the scene after putting out a fire in the Fordham Manor area of the Bronx on Dec. 27, 2022.

Fire crews are shown attempting to put out the fire at 3540 Rochambeau Ave in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx on Dec. 27, 2022.



An FDNY truck extends a latter attached to the vehicle during the fatal fire at 3540 Rochambeau Ave in the Bronx on Dec. 27, 2022.



The one fatality, whose gender and age were not immediately known, was confirmed at the scene, fire officials said.

Two other people were taken to area hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation.