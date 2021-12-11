NYC adopts measure allowing noncitizens to vote for mayor

New York City has voted to allow non-citizens to now vote in local elections including the mayoral elections according to city council member Ydanis Rodriguez, the author of the bill. The city council approved this measure by a 33 to 14 vote, affecting one million adult persons in New York, who will need to now prove their residence of 30 days or more in the city as is required for citizens. Along with this, they will have to prove that they possess a work permit to register to vote in state and federal elections. Undocumented immigrants will not get this privilege.

The historical bill is a new chapter in New York history and has generated some concern by politicians like Mayor Bill de Blasio. In a statement, he expressed his views by adding that he was afraid that not enough incentive was being allowed to exist to push people to finish their citizenship process. These open questions are yet to be answered.

As of now, though, New Yorkers are celebrating this win.