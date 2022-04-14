NYC 14-year-old stabbed at subway station

Two teens were stabbed at seperate New York City subway stations less than an hour apart on Wednesday morning, police and sources said.

In the first attack, a 16-year-old boy was knifed in the arm aboard a 3 train at the Sutter Ave – Rutland Road station in Brownsville at about 8:10 a.m., sources said.

His attacker fled and had not been arrested by early Thursday, sources said. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on the platform at the 90 Street-Elmhurst Avenue station in Jackson Heights, Queens police said.

The teen was targeted by an unknown suspect after he exited a southbound 7 train. The assailant, without saying a word, approached the victim and stabbed him with a sharp object in the abdomen, cops said.

The suspect fled the station and was still being sought Thursday.

Police said the victim was taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.