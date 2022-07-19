NYC 14-year-old shot in head, 15-year-old shot in leg: NYPD

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old was injured in a broad daylight shooting in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The younger teen was shot in the head and the other boy was struck in the leg when gunfire erupted around 4:28 p.m. in front of 112 East 128th Street, according to police.

Both teens were rushed to Harlem Hospital. The younger one was later pronounced dead.

The older child was in stable condition.

The shooter was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans and fled west on 128th Street, cops said.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot in broad daylight in Harlem Tuesday afternoon. Citizen

The younger teen was shot in the head and the other boy was struck in the leg. Peter Gerber

Mayor Eric Adams visits the Harlem crime scene. Peter Gerber

The 15-year-old is in stable condition. Peter Gerber

Police were canvassing for video and ballistic evidence.