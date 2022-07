A 14-year-old boy was slashed in the face by a stranger in Brooklyn Saturday evening, police said.

The teen was walking near 1113 Rutland Road with his brother around 5:40 p.m. when an unknown male approached, police said.

Unprovoked, the man, dressed in a black hoodie and mask, flashed a “sharp object,” at the boy before he slashed him on the left cheek, according to police. The attacker then fled.

The teen was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.