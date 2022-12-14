NY woman dragged during car theft at Long Island gas station

A 42-year-old woman had her Range Rover stolen while pumping gas at a Long Island service station — and was dragged several feet during the brazen daylight heist, according to police

The victim was filing up her vehicle at the 76 Gas Station on Glen Cove Road in Glen Head shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday when the thieves pulled up next to her in a white Porsche Cayenne SUV, Nassau County police said.

Surveillance footage of the robbery obtained by ABC-TV News shows the unidentified woman casually pumping gas when a man gets out of the SUV’s passenger’s side and sidles up — before getting behind the wheel of the Range Rover.

Both cars then take off, with the victim clinging to the side of her vehicle before she falls off.

Police said the stolen vehicle stopped nearby at the intersection of Glen Cove Road and Glen Head Road, and the thief jumped out with the woman’s purse and laptop and hopped into the Porsche Cayenne, which sped off.

Both carjackers, including the driver of the Porsche, remain on the loose.

Nassau police said the woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Cops are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.