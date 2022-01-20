NY state Senate confirms Janno Lieber as MTA chairman, CEO

State senators approved Janno Lieber as the MTA’s chairman and chief executive officer on Thursday by a vote of 56-7.

Lieber, who previously ran the MTA’s construction division, had served in the role on an acting basis since his appointment by disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in July. He has enjoyed a publicly warm relationship with Cuomo’s successor Kathy Hochul, who nominated him to a full term on Jan. 8.

“There’s no question in our minds, based upon his experience in work already with the MTA that Mr. Lieber is right for that aspect of the job, but it doesn’t end there,” Senate Transportation Committee Chair Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) said before the vote.

“The riders need to know that the individual at the helm has their best interests in mind. Mr. Leiber has proven that,” he said.

Janno Lieber was confirmed by the state Senate to serve as the MTA’s chairman and chief executive officer on Jan. 20, 2022. Paul Martinka

The seven votes against Lieber’s appointment all came from the senate’s Republican caucus and included two senators who represent districts served by the MTA, Andrew Lanza, of Staten Island, and Sue Serino, of Dutchess County.